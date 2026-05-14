Let’s celebrate audacity: Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda declared the 79th Cannes Film Festival open alongside Chinese actor Gong Li. In her small address, she equated cinema to an act of resistance. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut