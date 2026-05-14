Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Let’s celebrate audacity: Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda declared the 79th Cannes Film Festival open alongside Chinese actor Gong Li. In her small address, she equated cinema to an act of resistance. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
14
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Park Chan-wook At Cannes 2026
Park Chan-wook At Cannes 2026
To be continued
Park Chan-wook At Cannes 2026
Park Chan-wook At Cannes 2026
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Let’s celebrate audacity: Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda declared the 79th Cannes Film Festival open alongside Chinese actor Gong Li. In her small address, she equated cinema to an act of resistance. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
14
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Park Chan-wook At Cannes 2026
À suivre
Park Chan-wook At Cannes 2026

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