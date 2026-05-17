Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Malayam film Amma Ariyan restored for a premiere at #Cannes2026

A film with damaged prints and a journey nearly lost to time, yet it found its return at the #Cannes2026. This is the story of filmmaker John Abraham’s Amma Ariyan. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
17
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Fashion Creator Niharika Jain Walks The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet
Fashion Creator Niharika Jain Walks The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet
To be continued
Fashion Creator Niharika Jain Walks The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet
Fashion Creator Niharika Jain Walks The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Malayam film Amma Ariyan restored for a premiere at #Cannes2026

A film with damaged prints and a journey nearly lost to time, yet it found its return at the #Cannes2026. This is the story of filmmaker John Abraham’s Amma Ariyan. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
17
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Fashion Creator Niharika Jain Walks The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet
À suivre
Fashion Creator Niharika Jain Walks The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet

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