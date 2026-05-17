Malayam film Amma Ariyan restored for a premiere at #Cannes2026

A film with damaged prints and a journey nearly lost to time, yet it found its return at the #Cannes2026. This is the story of filmmaker John Abraham’s Amma Ariyan. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut