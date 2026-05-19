Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Manasi Parekh reacts to Gujarati stereotypes at Cannes 2026

From fafda to films... Brut met Manasi Parekh at #Cannes2026, where she spoke about what makes Gujaratis cool by challenging some stereotypes, owning others, and championing Gujarati cinema on a global stage. :sparkles: At Cannes, Manasi is representing Gujarati cinema at the Marché du Film, where her team is showcasing 35 Gujarati films and an upcoming slate of projects to international buyers and collaborators. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
19
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
"You Can’t Play Cricket Without Arms”
"You Can’t Play Cricket Without Arms”
To be continued
"You Can’t Play Cricket Without Arms”
"You Can’t Play Cricket Without Arms”
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Manasi Parekh reacts to Gujarati stereotypes at Cannes 2026

From fafda to films... Brut met Manasi Parekh at #Cannes2026, where she spoke about what makes Gujaratis cool by challenging some stereotypes, owning others, and championing Gujarati cinema on a global stage. :sparkles: At Cannes, Manasi is representing Gujarati cinema at the Marché du Film, where her team is showcasing 35 Gujarati films and an upcoming slate of projects to international buyers and collaborators. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
19
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
"You Can’t Play Cricket Without Arms”
À suivre
"You Can’t Play Cricket Without Arms”

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