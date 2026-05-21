Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Meet the Students Behind India’s Only Film Competing at Cannes 2026

From “not friends” to a full-on “atrangi” team spilling some tea… this is the story of how these Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) students came together to make India’s only film competing at Cannes 2026. Some of them were on their first international trip. Some were representing India on a global stage for the first time. And none of it was planned — just an unexpected team brought together by one thing: a WhatsApp message sent in panic. Behind the chaos is a film about sleep deprivation, hustle culture, and deeply personal stories shaped by family and modern life. Their film, Shadows of the Moonless Nights, was selected from 2,750 global entries to compete at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
21
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Nepal has entered the chat at #cannes2026
Nepal has entered the chat at #cannes2026
To be continued
Nepal has entered the chat at #cannes2026
Nepal has entered the chat at #cannes2026
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Meet the Students Behind India’s Only Film Competing at Cannes 2026

From “not friends” to a full-on “atrangi” team spilling some tea… this is the story of how these Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) students came together to make India’s only film competing at Cannes 2026. Some of them were on their first international trip. Some were representing India on a global stage for the first time. And none of it was planned — just an unexpected team brought together by one thing: a WhatsApp message sent in panic. Behind the chaos is a film about sleep deprivation, hustle culture, and deeply personal stories shaped by family and modern life. Their film, Shadows of the Moonless Nights, was selected from 2,750 global entries to compete at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
21
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Nepal has entered the chat at #cannes2026
À suivre
Nepal has entered the chat at #cannes2026

On the same topic

nepal-has-entered-the-chat-at-cannes2026
Nepal has entered the chat at #cannes2026
ashok-saraf-reflects-on-being-typecast-as-a-comedian
Ashok Saraf Reflects on Being Typecast as a Comedian
what-does-it-really-mean-to-be-an-influencer-today-tos
What does it really mean to be an influencer today? | TOS
yesmadam-founders-yukta-and-mayank-arya-walk-the-cannes-2026-red-carpet
YesMadam Founders Yukti And Mayank Arya Walk The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet
from-television-fame-to-cannes-mouni-roy-on-her-journey
From television fame to Cannes: Mouni Roy on her journey
nikki-lilly-meets-brut-on-the-cannes-red-carpet
Nikki Lilly meets Brut on the Cannes red carpet

To learn more

No items found.