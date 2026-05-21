Meet the Students Behind India’s Only Film Competing at Cannes 2026

From “not friends” to a full-on “atrangi” team spilling some tea… this is the story of how these Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) students came together to make India’s only film competing at Cannes 2026. Some of them were on their first international trip. Some were representing India on a global stage for the first time. And none of it was planned — just an unexpected team brought together by one thing: a WhatsApp message sent in panic. Behind the chaos is a film about sleep deprivation, hustle culture, and deeply personal stories shaped by family and modern life. Their film, Shadows of the Moonless Nights, was selected from 2,750 global entries to compete at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut