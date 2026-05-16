Mrs. India 2025-26 Dipali Mathur Walks The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet

Mrs India 2025-26 Dipali Mathur walked the Cannes 2026 red carpet, marking a major moment on the global stage. From the corporate world to Cannes, Dipali Mathur’s journey continues to inspire. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut