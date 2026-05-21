Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Nepal has entered the chat at #cannes2026

Elephants In The Fog is not just Abinash Bikram Shah's debut feature film but also the first film from Nepal to compete at the Cannes Film Festival, and that, too, for the second most prestigious award at the festival. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
21
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Ashok Saraf Reflects on Being Typecast as a Comedian
Ashok Saraf Reflects on Being Typecast as a Comedian
To be continued
Ashok Saraf Reflects on Being Typecast as a Comedian
Ashok Saraf Reflects on Being Typecast as a Comedian
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Nepal has entered the chat at #cannes2026

Elephants In The Fog is not just Abinash Bikram Shah's debut feature film but also the first film from Nepal to compete at the Cannes Film Festival, and that, too, for the second most prestigious award at the festival. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
21
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Ashok Saraf Reflects on Being Typecast as a Comedian
À suivre
Ashok Saraf Reflects on Being Typecast as a Comedian

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