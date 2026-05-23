Nepali film made Cannes history with its Un Certain Regard Jury prize
As this Nepali film made Cannes history with its Un Certain Regard Jury prize, the team broke into a dance. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
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Nepali film made Cannes history with its Un Certain Regard Jury prize
As this Nepali film made Cannes history with its Un Certain Regard Jury prize, the team broke into a dance. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived in Cheney Chan couture for her second Cannes red carpet appearance this year.
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