Nidhi Kumar Channels Madhuri Dixit At Cannes 2026 Red Carpet

In a Madhuri Dixit-inspired outfit, content creator Nidhi Kumar walked the Cannes 2026 red carpet alongside her husband, Mohak Malhotra. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut