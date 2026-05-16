Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed made her #Cannes2026 debut.

Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed made her #Cannes2026 debut. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut