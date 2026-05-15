Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Park Chan-wook At Cannes 2026

Cannes jury president Park Chan-wook weighed in on films making a political statement. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
15
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
From Punjab to Cannes: Roopi Gill's ethnic look
From Punjab to Cannes: Roopi Gill's ethnic look
To be continued
From Punjab to Cannes: Roopi Gill's ethnic look
From Punjab to Cannes: Roopi Gill's ethnic look
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Park Chan-wook At Cannes 2026

Cannes jury president Park Chan-wook weighed in on films making a political statement. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
15
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
From Punjab to Cannes: Roopi Gill's ethnic look
À suivre
From Punjab to Cannes: Roopi Gill's ethnic look

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