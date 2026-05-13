Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Rida Tharana debuts at Cannes

I'm taking this space while being brown, having curly hair: Rida Tharana debuts at Cannes From Coorg to Cannes: Rida Tharana walks the red carpet in a custom made outfit by Nikhil Gajare at Cannes Film Festival. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
13
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Decoding Alia Bhatt's Cannes Look
Decoding Alia Bhatt's Cannes Look
To be continued
Decoding Alia Bhatt's Cannes Look
Decoding Alia Bhatt's Cannes Look
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Rida Tharana debuts at Cannes

I'm taking this space while being brown, having curly hair: Rida Tharana debuts at Cannes From Coorg to Cannes: Rida Tharana walks the red carpet in a custom made outfit by Nikhil Gajare at Cannes Film Festival. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
13
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Decoding Alia Bhatt's Cannes Look
À suivre
Decoding Alia Bhatt's Cannes Look

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