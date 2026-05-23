Sharp tailoring. Dramatic detailing. Full movie-star energy.

Sharp tailoring. Dramatic detailing. Full movie-star energy. Designed by Cheney Chan, this was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stepping away from predictable red carpet dressing and embracing pure spectacle at Cannes 2026. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #canneswithbrut