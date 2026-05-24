Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

This is Jane Fonda’s story

This Hollywood legend has been arrested six times for her activism, from opposing the Vietnam War to fighting for climate justice. But Jane Fonda keeps going.⁣ ⁣ Now 88, Fonda returned to the Cannes Film Festival in 2026, more than six decades after her first appearance there.⁣ ⁣ This is Jane Fonda’s story.⁣
Published on
24
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Cannes, Confidence and Why Women Need to Be Their “Best Friend”
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Cannes, Confidence and Why Women Need to Be Their “Best Friend”
To be continued
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Cannes, Confidence and Why Women Need to Be Their “Best Friend”
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Cannes, Confidence and Why Women Need to Be Their “Best Friend”
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

This is Jane Fonda’s story

This Hollywood legend has been arrested six times for her activism, from opposing the Vietnam War to fighting for climate justice. But Jane Fonda keeps going.⁣ ⁣ Now 88, Fonda returned to the Cannes Film Festival in 2026, more than six decades after her first appearance there.⁣ ⁣ This is Jane Fonda’s story.⁣
Publié le
24
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Cannes, Confidence and Why Women Need to Be Their “Best Friend”
À suivre
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Cannes, Confidence and Why Women Need to Be Their “Best Friend”

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