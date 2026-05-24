This is Jane Fonda’s story

This Hollywood legend has been arrested six times for her activism, from opposing the Vietnam War to fighting for climate justice. But Jane Fonda keeps going.⁣ ⁣ Now 88, Fonda returned to the Cannes Film Festival in 2026, more than six decades after her first appearance there.⁣ ⁣ This is Jane Fonda’s story.⁣