Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Top moments at Cannes Film Festival

A look at the top moment from the Cannes Film Festival over the years. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from May 12 to May 23. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
10
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
A history of Cannes Film Festival?
A history of Cannes Film Festival?
To be continued
A history of Cannes Film Festival?
A history of Cannes Film Festival?
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Top moments at Cannes Film Festival

A look at the top moment from the Cannes Film Festival over the years. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from May 12 to May 23. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
10
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
A history of Cannes Film Festival?
À suivre
A history of Cannes Film Festival?

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