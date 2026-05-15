Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Vin Diesel gets emotional at Cannes Film Festival

Vin Diesel’s Cannes tribute to Paul Walker became even more emotional with Meadow by his side As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
15
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
“Hi India,” says John Travolta
“Hi India,” says John Travolta
To be continued
“Hi India,” says John Travolta
“Hi India,” says John Travolta
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Vin Diesel gets emotional at Cannes Film Festival

Vin Diesel’s Cannes tribute to Paul Walker became even more emotional with Meadow by his side As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
15
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
“Hi India,” says John Travolta
À suivre
“Hi India,” says John Travolta

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