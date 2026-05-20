We Met Huma at Cannes And Got To Know... | TOS

From breaking stereotypes with unconventional roles to speaking up for women-led cinema, Huma Qureshi got candid with Brut at #Cannes2026. On the latest episode of The Other Side, Huma spoke about representation, visibility for female-driven stories, and how the industry still views women-led films differently. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut