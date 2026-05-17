Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

What caught Spanish actor Javier Bardem by surprise during a quick chat with Brut?

Known for roles in films like No Country For Old Men, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, and F1, Javier Bardem spoke to Brut at the 79th Cannes Film Festival red carpet. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
17
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Fashion Creator Niharika Jain Walks The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet
Fashion Creator Niharika Jain Walks The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet
To be continued
Fashion Creator Niharika Jain Walks The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet
Fashion Creator Niharika Jain Walks The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

What caught Spanish actor Javier Bardem by surprise during a quick chat with Brut?

Known for roles in films like No Country For Old Men, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, and F1, Javier Bardem spoke to Brut at the 79th Cannes Film Festival red carpet. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
17
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Fashion Creator Niharika Jain Walks The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet
À suivre
Fashion Creator Niharika Jain Walks The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet

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