Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

What does it really mean to be an influencer today? | TOS

“We were just creators… we never aimed to become influencers.” At the Cannes Film Festival, Mehak Kasbekar, Editor-in-Chief, Brut India sat down with digital creators to talk about the reality behind content creation, internet fame, and building an audience online. From authenticity and storytelling to fashion, culture, and pressure on social media, creators share what really goes on behind the screen. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut #CannesFilmFestival #Creators #Influencers #ContentCreation #TOS
Published on
21
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Nepal has entered the chat at #cannes2026
Nepal has entered the chat at #cannes2026
To be continued
Nepal has entered the chat at #cannes2026
Nepal has entered the chat at #cannes2026
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

What does it really mean to be an influencer today? | TOS

“We were just creators… we never aimed to become influencers.” At the Cannes Film Festival, Mehak Kasbekar, Editor-in-Chief, Brut India sat down with digital creators to talk about the reality behind content creation, internet fame, and building an audience online. From authenticity and storytelling to fashion, culture, and pressure on social media, creators share what really goes on behind the screen. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut #CannesFilmFestival #Creators #Influencers #ContentCreation #TOS
Publié le
21
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Nepal has entered the chat at #cannes2026
À suivre
Nepal has entered the chat at #cannes2026

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