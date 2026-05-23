Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

When Guneet Monga First Met Karan Johar | Brut ToS

She backed distinctive stories shaped by unconventional genres and modest budgets. Years later, she brought home an Oscar. As she arrived at #Cannes2026, Guneet Monga spoke to Brut about how she gradually brought influential producers on board to support her vision for independent cinema. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
23
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Why The Cannes Red Carpet Matters So Much
Why The Cannes Red Carpet Matters So Much
To be continued
Why The Cannes Red Carpet Matters So Much
Why The Cannes Red Carpet Matters So Much
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

When Guneet Monga First Met Karan Johar | Brut ToS

She backed distinctive stories shaped by unconventional genres and modest budgets. Years later, she brought home an Oscar. As she arrived at #Cannes2026, Guneet Monga spoke to Brut about how she gradually brought influential producers on board to support her vision for independent cinema. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
23
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Why The Cannes Red Carpet Matters So Much
À suivre
Why The Cannes Red Carpet Matters So Much

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