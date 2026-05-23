When Guneet Monga First Met Karan Johar | Brut ToS

She backed distinctive stories shaped by unconventional genres and modest budgets. Years later, she brought home an Oscar. As she arrived at #Cannes2026, Guneet Monga spoke to Brut about how she gradually brought influential producers on board to support her vision for independent cinema. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut