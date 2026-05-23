Why The Cannes Red Carpet Matters So Much

Why do we wait as eagerly for the red carpet as we do for the films at the Cannes Film Festival? And why are influencers, creators and brands becoming such a visible part of it? Here’s what makes Cannes different from every other film festival. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut