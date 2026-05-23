“Women are judged on appearance, men on potential”

How often are women judged for how they look before what they do? At the Cannes Film Festival, actor Disha Madan, creators Nidhi Kumar and Krutika, and Mrs. India 2025-26 Dipali Mathur spoke to Brut India’s Editor-in-Chief Mehak Kasbekar about beauty standards, appearance-based judgement and the pressure women continue to face in digital and entertainment spaces. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #canneswithbrut