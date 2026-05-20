YesMadam Founders Yukta And Mayank Arya Walk The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet

YesMadam co-founders and husband-wife duo Yukta and Mayank Arya walked the Cannes 2026 red carpet for the screening of the French film La Bataille de Gaulle. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut.