Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

"You Can’t Play Cricket Without Arms”

He grew up dreaming of becoming a cricketer. But after losing both his arms at a young age, that dream seemed impossible. Years later, Amir Hussain Lone not only returned to cricket but went on to become an Indian para cricketer and captain of the Jammu & Kashmir para cricket team. In this candid conversation with Brut journalist Hamna, Amir reflected on the challenges he faced, the setbacks that could have ended his dream, and how he rewrote his story, from Kashmir to the 79th Cannes Film Festival, where a biopic based on his life was announced. #Cannes2026 As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
19
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
A letter to casting directors from Cannes
A letter to casting directors from Cannes
To be continued
A letter to casting directors from Cannes
A letter to casting directors from Cannes
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

"You Can’t Play Cricket Without Arms”

He grew up dreaming of becoming a cricketer. But after losing both his arms at a young age, that dream seemed impossible. Years later, Amir Hussain Lone not only returned to cricket but went on to become an Indian para cricketer and captain of the Jammu & Kashmir para cricket team. In this candid conversation with Brut journalist Hamna, Amir reflected on the challenges he faced, the setbacks that could have ended his dream, and how he rewrote his story, from Kashmir to the 79th Cannes Film Festival, where a biopic based on his life was announced. #Cannes2026 As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
19
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
A letter to casting directors from Cannes
À suivre
A letter to casting directors from Cannes

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