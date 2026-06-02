India
Justice

Elderly man convicted of crime after three decades in Bihar

An 84-year-old man in Bihar was convicted in an attempted murder case more than 33 years after the case was originally filed, highlighting the huge backlog of cases in India’s courts.
Published on
02
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Robbers arrested after stealing cyclist’s phone in Punjab
Robbers arrested after stealing cyclist’s phone in Punjab
To be continued
Robbers arrested after stealing cyclist’s phone in Punjab
Robbers arrested after stealing cyclist’s phone in Punjab
India
Justice

Elderly man convicted of crime after three decades in Bihar

An 84-year-old man in Bihar was convicted in an attempted murder case more than 33 years after the case was originally filed, highlighting the huge backlog of cases in India’s courts.
Publié le
02
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Robbers arrested after stealing cyclist’s phone in Punjab
À suivre
Robbers arrested after stealing cyclist’s phone in Punjab

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