Elderly man convicted of crime after three decades in Bihar
An 84-year-old man in Bihar was convicted in an attempted murder case more than 33 years after the case was originally filed, highlighting the huge backlog of cases in India’s courts.
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Elderly man convicted of crime after three decades in Bihar
An 84-year-old man in Bihar was convicted in an attempted murder case more than 33 years after the case was originally filed, highlighting the huge backlog of cases in India’s courts.
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