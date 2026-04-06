AAP’s Raghav Chadha responds to the allegations levelled against him by his party colleagues.
Facing criticism from his party colleagues, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha issues point-by-point rebuttal to the charges made against him.
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AAP’s Raghav Chadha responds to the allegations levelled against him by his party colleagues.
Facing criticism from his party colleagues, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha issues point-by-point rebuttal to the charges made against him.
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