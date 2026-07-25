Abhijeet Dipke’s first reaction to the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

This is how Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke reacted after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post, declaring it a victory for democracy. This comes amid three rounds of talks between CJP leaders and Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, during which the government offered written assurances on exam system reforms, fast-track courts, and in-principle approval for compensation, though CJP insisted that Pradhan’s removal remained non-negotiable. Pradhan sent his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following month-long nationwide demonstrations over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, which erupted after more than 20 students lost their lives due to irregularities in the competitive examination. Dipke stated that while Pradhan's departure was a major breakthrough, protests and discussions will continue until the families of the deceased students received Rs. 1 crore in compensation and all legal cases against peaceful student demonstrators were fully withdrawn.

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), welcomed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation on Saturday, describing it as a "victory for democracy." Addressing supporters at the Jantar Mantar protest over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, Dipke said the resignation showed that sustained public pressure could bring accountability. He told protesters that while Pradhan's resignation marked an important milestone, the agitation would continue until two additional demands were met: ₹1 crore compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET controversy, and action against police personnel accused of using excessive force against protesters during the July 20 demonstrations. Dipke's remarks came shortly after Pradhan announced that he had resigned from the Union Council of Ministers, saying he was stepping down in the larger interest of students and to ensure the country's youth did not remain "trapped in a web of confusion" amid the ongoing NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. The announcement triggered celebrations among protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar.