India
Politics

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's first reaction after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Pradhan sent his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following month-long nationwide demonstrations over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, which erupted after more than 20 students lost their lives due to irregularities in the competitive examination.
Published on
25
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
The rise and fall of Dharmendra Pradhan
The rise and fall of Dharmendra Pradhan
To be continued
The rise and fall of Dharmendra Pradhan
The rise and fall of Dharmendra Pradhan
India
Politics

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's first reaction after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Pradhan sent his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following month-long nationwide demonstrations over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, which erupted after more than 20 students lost their lives due to irregularities in the competitive examination.
Publié le
25
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
The rise and fall of Dharmendra Pradhan
À suivre
The rise and fall of Dharmendra Pradhan

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