CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's first reaction after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
Pradhan sent his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following month-long nationwide demonstrations over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, which erupted after more than 20 students lost their lives due to irregularities in the competitive examination.
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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's first reaction after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
Pradhan sent his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following month-long nationwide demonstrations over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, which erupted after more than 20 students lost their lives due to irregularities in the competitive examination.
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Cockroach Janta Party announces the withdrawal of agitation following Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation
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