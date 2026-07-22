Akhilesh Yadav Slams Police Crackdown on CJP Protesters in Parliament

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the police crackdown on students protesting over the NEET controversy, accusing the government of using excessive force and demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the issue in Parliament. Speaking in Parliament, Yadav alleged that students, including women protesters, were assaulted during the police action in Delhi. What Did Akhilesh Yadav Say? Akhilesh Yadav said the government had failed to listen to students, forcing them to take to the streets. He alleged that women students were manhandled during the protest and asked: "Will you tear clothes of our daughters? Is this the way to treat them?" He also claimed that several students were beaten with lathis, left bleeding and suffered broken limbs during the police crackdown. Why Did the Opposition Protest? Yadav said he and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were compelled to protest outside the Prime Minister's residence because the Prime Minister had not responded to the issue inside Parliament. The Samajwadi Party leader said that if the Prime Minister had addressed the House on the issue, the Opposition would not have needed to stage a demonstration. Opposition Demands The Opposition has continued to demand: The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan A statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the police action against student protesters A discussion in Parliament on the NEET controversy and the crackdown in Delhi. Government's Response The government has maintained that it is prepared to hold a discussion on the NEET issue in Parliament. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Opposition was delaying the debate by insisting on the Education Minister's resignation before discussions could begin. Black Dress Protest in Parliament On the same day, Congress and other Opposition MPs arrived in Parliament wearing black as a mark of protest against the alleged police brutality on students and the detention of Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and other Opposition leaders during Tuesday's demonstration.