India
Politics

Kunickaa Sadanand on CJP protest

“I am actually dumb right now.” Actor and practising lawyer Kunickaa Sadanand joined the student protest, urging the government to listen to the protesters' demands and take immediate action to resolve the issue.
Published on
21
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Rahul Gandhi’s message to students and PM Modi from custody at Chhatrasal Stadium
Rahul Gandhi’s message to students and PM Modi from custody at Chhatrasal Stadium
To be continued
Rahul Gandhi’s message to students and PM Modi from custody at Chhatrasal Stadium
Rahul Gandhi’s message to students and PM Modi from custody at Chhatrasal Stadium
India
Politics

Kunickaa Sadanand on CJP protest

“I am actually dumb right now.” Actor and practising lawyer Kunickaa Sadanand joined the student protest, urging the government to listen to the protesters' demands and take immediate action to resolve the issue.
Publié le
21
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Rahul Gandhi’s message to students and PM Modi from custody at Chhatrasal Stadium
À suivre
Rahul Gandhi’s message to students and PM Modi from custody at Chhatrasal Stadium

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