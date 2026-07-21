Kunickaa Sadanand on CJP protest
“I am actually dumb right now.” Actor and practising lawyer Kunickaa Sadanand joined the student protest, urging the government to listen to the protesters' demands and take immediate action to resolve the issue.
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Kunickaa Sadanand on CJP protest
“I am actually dumb right now.” Actor and practising lawyer Kunickaa Sadanand joined the student protest, urging the government to listen to the protesters' demands and take immediate action to resolve the issue.
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