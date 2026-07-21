The Centre vs. the Opposition on the Jantar Mantar protest.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday questioned the lathi charge during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest and asked why force was used against protesters. Speaking to ANI, Tharoor said, “When a non-violent protest is taking place, what is the reason for a lathi-charge?” He added that Parliament should provide a platform for discussions on issues raised by people. Tharoor said disruptions in Parliament occurred after the Opposition sought discussions on issues and said cooperation between the government and Opposition should involve discussions. He added that while the government has the majority to pass bills, Parliament should allow representatives to raise concerns of their constituents. Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm following disruptions.