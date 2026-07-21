India
Politics

The Centre vs. the Opposition on the Jantar Mantar protest.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday questioned the lathi charge during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest and asked why force was used against protesters. Speaking to ANI, Tharoor said, “When a non-violent protest is taking place, what is the reason for a lathi-charge?” He added that Parliament should provide a platform for discussions on issues raised by people. Tharoor said disruptions in Parliament occurred after the Opposition sought discussions on issues and said cooperation between the government and Opposition should involve discussions. He added that while the government has the majority to pass bills, Parliament should allow representatives to raise concerns of their constituents. Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm following disruptions.
Published on
21
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Rahul Gandhi’s message to students and PM Modi from custody at Chhatrasal Stadium
Rahul Gandhi’s message to students and PM Modi from custody at Chhatrasal Stadium
To be continued
Rahul Gandhi’s message to students and PM Modi from custody at Chhatrasal Stadium
Rahul Gandhi’s message to students and PM Modi from custody at Chhatrasal Stadium
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday questioned the lathi charge during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest and asked why force was used against protesters. Speaking to ANI, Tharoor said, “When a non-violent protest is taking place, what is the reason for a lathi-charge?” He added that Parliament should provide a platform for discussions on issues raised by people. Tharoor said disruptions in Parliament occurred after the Opposition sought discussions on issues and said cooperation between the government and Opposition should involve discussions. He added that while the government has the majority to pass bills, Parliament should allow representatives to raise concerns of their constituents. Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm following disruptions.
India
Politics

The Centre vs. the Opposition on the Jantar Mantar protest.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday questioned the lathi charge during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest and asked why force was used against protesters. Speaking to ANI, Tharoor said, “When a non-violent protest is taking place, what is the reason for a lathi-charge?” He added that Parliament should provide a platform for discussions on issues raised by people. Tharoor said disruptions in Parliament occurred after the Opposition sought discussions on issues and said cooperation between the government and Opposition should involve discussions. He added that while the government has the majority to pass bills, Parliament should allow representatives to raise concerns of their constituents. Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm following disruptions.
Publié le
21
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Rahul Gandhi’s message to students and PM Modi from custody at Chhatrasal Stadium
À suivre
Rahul Gandhi’s message to students and PM Modi from custody at Chhatrasal Stadium
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday questioned the lathi charge during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest and asked why force was used against protesters. Speaking to ANI, Tharoor said, “When a non-violent protest is taking place, what is the reason for a lathi-charge?” He added that Parliament should provide a platform for discussions on issues raised by people. Tharoor said disruptions in Parliament occurred after the Opposition sought discussions on issues and said cooperation between the government and Opposition should involve discussions. He added that while the government has the majority to pass bills, Parliament should allow representatives to raise concerns of their constituents. Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm following disruptions.

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