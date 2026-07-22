Naseeruddin Shah on protests against India's education system

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has strongly criticised the police action against student protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, expressing solidarity with those participating in the Chalo Sansad March and urging them to continue their movement peacefully. His remarks come after police used force to disperse protesters during Monday's demonstration, days after activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted from the protest site to Safdarjung Hospital. What Did Naseeruddin Shah Say? In a video message shared online, Shah said he was deeply distressed by the treatment of students during the protest. He said he was both emotional and angry over what he described as the mistreatment of young protesters and urged those involved in the police action to think about their own children. Addressing the students directly, Shah said: "Don't lose hope. Many people sympathise with you. Many people are with you. Keep fighting." He ended his message with a warning to the government: "Sab yaad rakha jaayega" (Everything shall be remembered). What Happened at Jantar Mantar? The police action took place during the Chalo Sansad March, organised by students and supporters protesting over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and other alleged irregularities in the examination process. The demonstrations intensified after activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from the protest site and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. Protesters have been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and reforms to India's examination system. Celebrities Back Student Protest Naseeruddin Shah is among several public figures who have voiced support for the protesters. According to reports, actors including Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza, Shabana Azmi, Swara Bhasker, Prakash Raj, Diljit Dosanjh, Riteish Deshmukh, Vir Das, Genelia Deshmukh, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha and Ayush Sharma have also expressed solidarity with the student movement.