Delhi Police detained several Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi, during a demonstration outside PM Narendra Modi's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. The leaders were staging a sit-in protest to demand accountability and resignations from the Prime Minister and Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan.

Delhi Police detained Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence at Lok Kalyan Marg on Tuesday. The leaders were holding a sit-in protest and demanded action from the government, including resignations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The demonstration was organised by the Congress over issues raised by the party related to students and parliamentary discussions. Several Congress workers and leaders were also detained by Delhi Police during the protest. The detained leaders were taken away from the protest site as police personnel managed the situation.