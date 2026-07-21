Rahul Gandhi’s message to students and PM Modi from custody at Chhatrasal Stadium
The police had detained leaders who were protesting near the Prime Minister's residence to demand the resignation of the Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan.
/
/
Rahul Gandhi’s message to students and PM Modi from custody at Chhatrasal Stadium
The police had detained leaders who were protesting near the Prime Minister's residence to demand the resignation of the Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan.
/
/
To learn more
No items found.