India
Politics

Rahul Gandhi’s message to students and PM Modi from custody at Chhatrasal Stadium

The police had detained leaders who were protesting near the Prime Minister's residence to demand the resignation of the Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan.
Published on
21
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Detained During Congress Protest Near PM Residence
Rahul Gandhi, Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi detained during Congress protest near PM's residence
To be continued
Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Detained During Congress Protest Near PM Residence
Rahul Gandhi, Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi detained during Congress protest near PM's residence
India
Politics

Rahul Gandhi’s message to students and PM Modi from custody at Chhatrasal Stadium

The police had detained leaders who were protesting near the Prime Minister's residence to demand the resignation of the Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan.
Publié le
21
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Detained During Congress Protest Near PM Residence
À suivre
Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Detained During Congress Protest Near PM Residence

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