How Opposition reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation....
Cockroach Janta Party spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka announced the withdrawal of their nationwide agitation, declaring that their primary demands had been met by the government.
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How Opposition reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation....
Cockroach Janta Party spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka announced the withdrawal of their nationwide agitation, declaring that their primary demands had been met by the government.
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Cockroach Janta Party announces the withdrawal of agitation following Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation
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