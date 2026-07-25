India
Politics

How Opposition reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation....

Cockroach Janta Party spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka announced the withdrawal of their nationwide agitation, declaring that their primary demands had been met by the government.
Published on
25
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
The rise and fall of Dharmendra Pradhan
The rise and fall of Dharmendra Pradhan
To be continued
The rise and fall of Dharmendra Pradhan
The rise and fall of Dharmendra Pradhan
India
Politics

How Opposition reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation....

Cockroach Janta Party spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka announced the withdrawal of their nationwide agitation, declaring that their primary demands had been met by the government.
Publié le
25
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
The rise and fall of Dharmendra Pradhan
À suivre
The rise and fall of Dharmendra Pradhan

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