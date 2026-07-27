Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed in Parliament with shawls and garlands
"Dharmendra Pradhan Zindabaad..." With shawls and garlands, Dharmendra Pradhan arrived in Parliament for the first time since resigning as Education Minister on 27 July.
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Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed in Parliament with shawls and garlands
"Dharmendra Pradhan Zindabaad..." With shawls and garlands, Dharmendra Pradhan arrived in Parliament for the first time since resigning as Education Minister on 27 July.
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Cockroach Janta Party announces the withdrawal of agitation following Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation
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