India
Politics

Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed in Parliament with shawls and garlands

"Dharmendra Pradhan Zindabaad..." With shawls and garlands, Dharmendra Pradhan arrived in Parliament for the first time since resigning as Education Minister on 27 July.
Published on
27
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
A glimpse of what Brut saw at Jantar Mantar when Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. Full video out soon.
A glimpse of what Brut saw at Jantar Mantar when Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. Full video out soon.
To be continued
A glimpse of what Brut saw at Jantar Mantar when Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. Full video out soon.
A glimpse of what Brut saw at Jantar Mantar when Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. Full video out soon.
India
Politics

Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed in Parliament with shawls and garlands

"Dharmendra Pradhan Zindabaad..." With shawls and garlands, Dharmendra Pradhan arrived in Parliament for the first time since resigning as Education Minister on 27 July.
Publié le
27
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
A glimpse of what Brut saw at Jantar Mantar when Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. Full video out soon.
À suivre
A glimpse of what Brut saw at Jantar Mantar when Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. Full video out soon.

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