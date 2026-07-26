India
Politics

Modi on setting up fast-track courts

A day after the NEET paper leak protests ended, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the future of India's examination system. Here's what he said. 
Published on
26
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
A glimpse of what Brut saw at Jantar Mantar when Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. Full video out soon.
A glimpse of what Brut saw at Jantar Mantar when Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. Full video out soon.
To be continued
A glimpse of what Brut saw at Jantar Mantar when Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. Full video out soon.
A glimpse of what Brut saw at Jantar Mantar when Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. Full video out soon.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the formation of a high-powered task force led by Nandan Nilekani to recommend comprehensive reforms to India's examination system. The committee will focus on improving transparency, reliability and the use of technology in public examinations following recent controversies over competitive exam irregularities. In a video message addressed to students, PM Modi said the government has already taken action against examination malpractice through arrests, fast-track courts and stricter legal provisions. He added that the Nilekani-led panel will propose long-term reforms to restore confidence in India's examination process. The announcement comes as the Centre also plans amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, including provisions for time-bound investigations, faster trials and tougher penalties for paper leaks and organised examination fraud. The task force's recommendations are expected to guide future reforms aimed at making public examinations more secure, transparent and technology-driven.
India
Politics

Modi on setting up fast-track courts

A day after the NEET paper leak protests ended, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the future of India's examination system. Here's what he said. 
Publié le
26
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
A glimpse of what Brut saw at Jantar Mantar when Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. Full video out soon.
À suivre
A glimpse of what Brut saw at Jantar Mantar when Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. Full video out soon.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the formation of a high-powered task force led by Nandan Nilekani to recommend comprehensive reforms to India's examination system. The committee will focus on improving transparency, reliability and the use of technology in public examinations following recent controversies over competitive exam irregularities. In a video message addressed to students, PM Modi said the government has already taken action against examination malpractice through arrests, fast-track courts and stricter legal provisions. He added that the Nilekani-led panel will propose long-term reforms to restore confidence in India's examination process. The announcement comes as the Centre also plans amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, including provisions for time-bound investigations, faster trials and tougher penalties for paper leaks and organised examination fraud. The task force's recommendations are expected to guide future reforms aimed at making public examinations more secure, transparent and technology-driven.

On the same topic

a-glimpse-of-what-brut-saw-at-jantar-mantar-when-dharmendra-pradhan-resigned-full-video-out-soon
A glimpse of what Brut saw at Jantar Mantar when Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. Full video out soon.
the-rise-and-fall-of-dharmendra-pradhan
The rise and fall of Dharmendra Pradhan
how-opposition-reacted-to-dharmendra-pradhan-s-resignation
How Opposition reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation....
cockroach-janta-party-announces-the-withdrawal-of-agitation-following-dharmendra-pradhan-s-resignation
Cockroach Janta Party announces the withdrawal of agitation following Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation
cjp-founder-abhijeet-dipke-s-first-reaction-after-dharmendra-pradhan-s-resignation
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's first reaction after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
abhijeet-dipke-s-first-reaction-to-the-resignation-of-education-minister-dharmendra-pradhan
Abhijeet Dipke’s first reaction to the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

To learn more

No items found.