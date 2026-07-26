Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the formation of a high-powered task force led by Nandan Nilekani to recommend comprehensive reforms to India's examination system. The committee will focus on improving transparency, reliability and the use of technology in public examinations following recent controversies over competitive exam irregularities. In a video message addressed to students, PM Modi said the government has already taken action against examination malpractice through arrests, fast-track courts and stricter legal provisions. He added that the Nilekani-led panel will propose long-term reforms to restore confidence in India's examination process. The announcement comes as the Centre also plans amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, including provisions for time-bound investigations, faster trials and tougher penalties for paper leaks and organised examination fraud. The task force's recommendations are expected to guide future reforms aimed at making public examinations more secure, transparent and technology-driven.