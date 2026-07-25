The rise and fall of Dharmendra Pradhan

He started engaging actively in politics in Class 11. He rose through the ranks, took his father’s influence a step further, and helped the BJP clinch an elusive eastern state. But when student protests over paper leaks reached a boiling point in 2026, he couldn't hold on. This is the story of Dharmendra Pradhan, and how his toughest political challenge led to his resignation.