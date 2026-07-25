India
Politics

The rise and fall of Dharmendra Pradhan

He started engaging actively in politics in Class 11. He rose through the ranks, took his father’s influence a step further, and helped the BJP clinch an elusive eastern state. But when student protests over paper leaks reached a boiling point in 2026, he couldn't hold on. This is the story of Dharmendra Pradhan, and how his toughest political challenge led to his resignation.
Published on
25
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
How Opposition reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation....
How Opposition reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation....
To be continued
How Opposition reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation....
How Opposition reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation....
India
Politics

The rise and fall of Dharmendra Pradhan

He started engaging actively in politics in Class 11. He rose through the ranks, took his father’s influence a step further, and helped the BJP clinch an elusive eastern state. But when student protests over paper leaks reached a boiling point in 2026, he couldn't hold on. This is the story of Dharmendra Pradhan, and how his toughest political challenge led to his resignation.
Publié le
25
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
How Opposition reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation....
À suivre
How Opposition reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation....

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