A glimpse of what Brut saw at Jantar Mantar when Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. Full video out soon.
What do people expect after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, who was education minister? Find out in our longer video, which will be out soon.
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A glimpse of what Brut saw at Jantar Mantar when Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. Full video out soon.
What do people expect after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, who was education minister? Find out in our longer video, which will be out soon.
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/
Cockroach Janta Party announces the withdrawal of agitation following Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation
To learn more
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