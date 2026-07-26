India
Politics

A glimpse of what Brut saw at Jantar Mantar when Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. Full video out soon.

What do people expect after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, who was education minister? Find out in our longer video, which will be out soon.
Published on
26
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Modi on setting up fast-track courts
PM Modi Announces Nandan Nilekani-Led Task Force To Reform India's Examination System
To be continued
Modi on setting up fast-track courts
PM Modi Announces Nandan Nilekani-Led Task Force To Reform India's Examination System
India
Politics

A glimpse of what Brut saw at Jantar Mantar when Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. Full video out soon.

What do people expect after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, who was education minister? Find out in our longer video, which will be out soon.
Publié le
26
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Modi on setting up fast-track courts
À suivre
Modi on setting up fast-track courts

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