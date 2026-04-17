Opposition leaders assist Mallikarjun Kharge
Beyond party lines, this moment in Parliament was about humanity, respect and care as MPs lended out their hands to assist veteran politician and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.
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Opposition leaders assist Mallikarjun Kharge
Beyond party lines, this moment in Parliament was about humanity, respect and care as MPs lended out their hands to assist veteran politician and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.
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