India
Politics

Opposition leaders assist Mallikarjun Kharge

Beyond party lines, this moment in Parliament was about humanity, respect and care as MPs lended out their hands to assist veteran politician and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.
Published on
17
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
13 Minutes Of Kangana Ranaut On Women Reservation Bill
13 Minutes Of Kangana Ranaut On Women Reservation Bill
To be continued
13 Minutes Of Kangana Ranaut On Women Reservation Bill
13 Minutes Of Kangana Ranaut On Women Reservation Bill
India
Politics

Opposition leaders assist Mallikarjun Kharge

Beyond party lines, this moment in Parliament was about humanity, respect and care as MPs lended out their hands to assist veteran politician and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.
Publié le
17
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
13 Minutes Of Kangana Ranaut On Women Reservation Bill
À suivre
13 Minutes Of Kangana Ranaut On Women Reservation Bill

On the same topic

13-minutes-of-kangana-ranaut-on-women-reservation-bill
13 Minutes Of Kangana Ranaut On Women Reservation Bill
what-is-rahul-gandhi-s-number-16-riddle
What is Rahul Gandhi's 'number 16’ riddle?
priyanka-gandhi-had-mps-laughing-with-amit-shah-jibes
Priyanka Gandhi Had MPs Laughing With Amit Shah Jibes
pm-modi-women-s-reservation-bill-isn-t-for-any-one-party
PM Modi: Women’s Reservation Bill Isn’t for Any One Party
amit-shah-s-jab-at-akhilesh-yadav-over-sub-quota-demand-for-muslim-women
Amit Shah’s jab at Akhilesh Yadav over sub-quota demand for Muslim women
the-memefication-of-us-iran-war-while-the-headlines-got-heavy-social-media-turned-to-humor
The "memefication" of US-Iran war: While the headlines got heavy, social media turned to humor

To learn more

No items found.