Pass the Women's Reservation Bill, or women of India won’t forgive: PM Modi to Parliament
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the PM said to the opposition, "I am ready to give you all the credit. Don't be disillusioned into thinking that we are giving anything to the women of this country. This bill is their right."
/
/
Pass the Women's Reservation Bill, or women of India won’t forgive: PM Modi to Parliament
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the PM said to the opposition, "I am ready to give you all the credit. Don't be disillusioned into thinking that we are giving anything to the women of this country. This bill is their right."
/
/
To learn more
No items found.