India
Politics

Pass the Women's Reservation Bill, or women of India won’t forgive: PM Modi to Parliament

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the PM said to the opposition, "I am ready to give you all the credit. Don't be disillusioned into thinking that we are giving anything to the women of this country. This bill is their right."
Published on
17
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
INDE_YOGI ON NOIDA UNREST
INDE_YOGI ON NOIDA UNREST
To be continued
INDE_YOGI ON NOIDA UNREST
INDE_YOGI ON NOIDA UNREST
India
Politics

Pass the Women's Reservation Bill, or women of India won’t forgive: PM Modi to Parliament

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the PM said to the opposition, "I am ready to give you all the credit. Don't be disillusioned into thinking that we are giving anything to the women of this country. This bill is their right."
Publié le
17
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
INDE_YOGI ON NOIDA UNREST
À suivre
INDE_YOGI ON NOIDA UNREST

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