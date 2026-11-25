Stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari has apologised after a joke about the sindoor tradition followed by some married women in Bihar during Chhath Puja drew criticism on social media. A clip from his performance prompted accusations that he had disrespected women and the festival, along with demands for police action. Here is what led to the controversy and what he said in response. What Is The Yash Maheshwari Chhath Puja Controversy? The clip came from a performance uploaded to his YouTube channel under the title Morally Questionable. According to ABP Live, the routine referred to the long streak of sindoor worn by some married women in Bihar during Chhath Puja. Maheshwari linked the practice to husbands’ longevity before making a sexual comparison involving male anatomy. Social media users criticised the remarks as disrespectful towards women and a religious tradition. Some tagged Bihar Police while demanding action against the comedian. Who Has Demanded An FIR Against Yash Maheshwari? In a post on X dated 24 November 2026, politician Ritu Jaiswal called for an FIR against Maheshwari in every district of Bihar, ABP Live reported. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi also urged Bihar Police, Delhi Police and other law-enforcement agencies to register appropriate cases and take action under the law, according to The Indian Express. What Did Yash Maheshwari Say In His Apology? Maheshwari responded with a YouTube video titled Public apology to all the people of Bihar. According to The Indian Express, he acknowledged that he should not have made those remarks about Bihar’s cultural traditions. “I shouldn’t have made those remarks,” he said. He said he had not intended to hurt religious sentiments, accepted that his remarks had caused offence and promised to be more careful about the content he shared in future. Has An FIR Been Registered Against Yash Maheshwari? The reports reviewed for this article, available on 25 November 2026, describe demands for an FIR but do not confirm that police have registered one.