They marched demanding accountability over India’s education system. Then videos of women being assaulted during police action raised an even bigger question: who is held accountable when the police action itself becomes the story?

Videos from the Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi showed police action during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) “Chalo Sansad” march on July 20. The protesters were demanding action over alleged irregularities in NEET and other examinations. Several videos shared online showed women protesters being slapped, hit with batons and pushed during the police response. Protesters alleged that some women were targeted on their private parts and other body areas. Another video showed Additional DCP Sandeep Lamba appearing to slap a woman protester. Delhi Police said specialised units are deployed during protests and denied allegations of wider brutality. The videos from the protest led to discussions around the police response during demonstrations.