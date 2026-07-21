India
Society

NEET Protest at Jantar Mantar: Strangers Send Burgers, Pizza and Biryani to Students

Students protesting alleged paper leaks in NEET and other competitive exams at Delhi's Jantar Mantar received an unexpected show of support as food deliveries from strangers began arriving at the protest site. Videos shared on social media showed packets from McDonald's and other food outlets piling up as delivery partners reached the venue. Supporters who could not join the protest sent burgers, pizzas, rolls and biryani to ensure the students did not go hungry. In one widely shared instance, a Mumbai resident placed an order and asked the delivery rider to hand it to anyone at the protest who needed food. Another video showed pizzas delivered by an anonymous sender with the same instruction. The gesture quickly gained attention online, with many describing it as a way of supporting the students from afar.
Published on
21
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
What happened at JP Nadda's residence during the 20 July march to Parliament?
What happened at JP Nadda's residence during the 20 July march to Parliament?
To be continued
What happened at JP Nadda's residence during the 20 July march to Parliament?
What happened at JP Nadda's residence during the 20 July march to Parliament?
Students protesting alleged paper leaks in NEET and other competitive exams at Delhi's Jantar Mantar received an unexpected show of support as food deliveries from strangers began arriving at the protest site. Videos shared on social media showed packets from McDonald's and other food outlets piling up as delivery partners reached the venue. Supporters who could not join the protest sent burgers, pizzas, rolls and biryani to ensure the students did not go hungry. In one widely shared instance, a Mumbai resident placed an order and asked the delivery rider to hand it to anyone at the protest who needed food. Another video showed pizzas delivered by an anonymous sender with the same instruction. The gesture quickly gained attention online, with many describing it as a way of supporting the students from afar.
India
Society

NEET Protest at Jantar Mantar: Strangers Send Burgers, Pizza and Biryani to Students

Students protesting alleged paper leaks in NEET and other competitive exams at Delhi's Jantar Mantar received an unexpected show of support as food deliveries from strangers began arriving at the protest site. Videos shared on social media showed packets from McDonald's and other food outlets piling up as delivery partners reached the venue. Supporters who could not join the protest sent burgers, pizzas, rolls and biryani to ensure the students did not go hungry. In one widely shared instance, a Mumbai resident placed an order and asked the delivery rider to hand it to anyone at the protest who needed food. Another video showed pizzas delivered by an anonymous sender with the same instruction. The gesture quickly gained attention online, with many describing it as a way of supporting the students from afar.
Publié le
21
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
What happened at JP Nadda's residence during the 20 July march to Parliament?
À suivre
What happened at JP Nadda's residence during the 20 July march to Parliament?
Students protesting alleged paper leaks in NEET and other competitive exams at Delhi's Jantar Mantar received an unexpected show of support as food deliveries from strangers began arriving at the protest site. Videos shared on social media showed packets from McDonald's and other food outlets piling up as delivery partners reached the venue. Supporters who could not join the protest sent burgers, pizzas, rolls and biryani to ensure the students did not go hungry. In one widely shared instance, a Mumbai resident placed an order and asked the delivery rider to hand it to anyone at the protest who needed food. Another video showed pizzas delivered by an anonymous sender with the same instruction. The gesture quickly gained attention online, with many describing it as a way of supporting the students from afar.

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