A viral video has put Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya at the centre of an online debate. The clip, shared widely on social media, allegedly shows Dahiya at a fast-food outlet during the party's 'Chalo Sansad' protest in Delhi. Another viral video showed people confronting him, asking why he had called supporters to the protest but was not present himself. Brut India has not independently verified when the videos were recorded. What Did The Viral Videos Show? One video shows people questioning Dahiya over his alleged absence from the protest. "You called everyone to the protest but didn't go yourself," one person can be heard saying. Another clip, which also circulated widely online, appears to show Dahiya at a fast-food outlet near the protest site, prompting criticism from some social media users. The videos quickly sparked debate, with users questioning whether a prominent face of the movement should have been away from the protest while demonstrations were underway. How Did Vijeta Dahiya Respond? Responding in a video shared on social media, Dahiya defended himself and rejected the criticism. He said he had been working for the movement for around one and a half months and had actively participated in the protests. According to Dahiya, he had barely slept for the previous two nights because of the campaign. Addressing the viral fast-food video, he said there was nothing wrong with eating a burger if someone was hungry. He also claimed that he eventually chose not to eat it after learning it contained refined flour and trans fats. Dahiya added that people had previously criticised him for dancing during protests and wearing colourful clothes, arguing that such comments distract from the issues being raised. He also said that nobody pays him to participate in protests and that he was doing it because he believes in the cause. Who Is Vijeta Dahiya? Vijeta Dahiya is a political researcher, filmmaker and content creator. He previously worked with YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and has been associated with political and social awareness content on digital platforms. More recently, Dahiya has emerged as one of the public faces of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), appearing in videos related to the party's campaigns and protests. Why Is He Trending? Dahiya is trending after the two viral videos sparked debate over his presence during the CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' protest in Delhi. While some social media users criticised him after the clips surfaced online, others said the videos did not establish the full context or timeline of events. As of publication, the videos continue to circulate on social media, with Dahiya's response becoming part of the wider online discussion surrounding the protest.