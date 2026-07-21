India
Society

What happened at JP Nadda's residence during the 20 July march to Parliament?

During the 20 July protest, members of the CJP were asked to meet Union Health Minister JP Nadda to convey their demands and push for negotiations. On the other hand, Abhijeet Dipke said it was done to isolate him at the protest and push a narrative that two main faces of the Cockroach Janta Party were absent from protest.
Published on
21
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
NEET Protest at Jantar Mantar: Strangers Send Burgers, Pizza and Biryani to Students
NEET Protest at Jantar Mantar: Strangers Send Burgers, Pizza and Biryani to Students
To be continued
NEET Protest at Jantar Mantar: Strangers Send Burgers, Pizza and Biryani to Students
NEET Protest at Jantar Mantar: Strangers Send Burgers, Pizza and Biryani to Students
India
Society

What happened at JP Nadda's residence during the 20 July march to Parliament?

During the 20 July protest, members of the CJP were asked to meet Union Health Minister JP Nadda to convey their demands and push for negotiations. On the other hand, Abhijeet Dipke said it was done to isolate him at the protest and push a narrative that two main faces of the Cockroach Janta Party were absent from protest.
Publié le
21
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
NEET Protest at Jantar Mantar: Strangers Send Burgers, Pizza and Biryani to Students
À suivre
NEET Protest at Jantar Mantar: Strangers Send Burgers, Pizza and Biryani to Students

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