What happened at JP Nadda's residence during the 20 July march to Parliament?

During the 20 July protest, members of the CJP were asked to meet Union Health Minister JP Nadda to convey their demands and push for negotiations. On the other hand, Abhijeet Dipke said it was done to isolate him at the protest and push a narrative that two main faces of the Cockroach Janta Party were absent from protest.