India
Society

A delivery that sparked a debate

A woman said she felt unsafe after a delivery executive allegedly insisted on stepping inside her home for a proof-of-delivery photo. While many felt he crossed a personal boundary, others argued he may have simply been following the delivery process. The incident has reignited conversations around customer privacy, personal boundaries and delivery protocols. As of publishing, it was not confirmed which e-commerce company the delivery executive was associated with…
Published on
21
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
What happened at JP Nadda's residence during the 20 July march to Parliament?
What happened at JP Nadda's residence during the 20 July march to Parliament?
To be continued
What happened at JP Nadda's residence during the 20 July march to Parliament?
What happened at JP Nadda's residence during the 20 July march to Parliament?
India
Society

A delivery that sparked a debate

A woman said she felt unsafe after a delivery executive allegedly insisted on stepping inside her home for a proof-of-delivery photo. While many felt he crossed a personal boundary, others argued he may have simply been following the delivery process. The incident has reignited conversations around customer privacy, personal boundaries and delivery protocols. As of publishing, it was not confirmed which e-commerce company the delivery executive was associated with…
Publié le
21
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
What happened at JP Nadda's residence during the 20 July march to Parliament?
À suivre
What happened at JP Nadda's residence during the 20 July march to Parliament?

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