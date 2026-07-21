A delivery that sparked a debate
A woman said she felt unsafe after a delivery executive allegedly insisted on stepping inside her home for a proof-of-delivery photo. While many felt he crossed a personal boundary, others argued he may have simply been following the delivery process. The incident has reignited conversations around customer privacy, personal boundaries and delivery protocols. As of publishing, it was not confirmed which e-commerce company the delivery executive was associated with…
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A delivery that sparked a debate
A woman said she felt unsafe after a delivery executive allegedly insisted on stepping inside her home for a proof-of-delivery photo. While many felt he crossed a personal boundary, others argued he may have simply been following the delivery process. The incident has reignited conversations around customer privacy, personal boundaries and delivery protocols. As of publishing, it was not confirmed which e-commerce company the delivery executive was associated with…
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