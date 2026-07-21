Protest For NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: What We Saw As Tensions Escalated In Delhi

Protesters marched towards Parliament on 20 July demanding accountability for the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They also linked the controversy to the deaths of around 12 students by suicide. A heavy deployment of police and security personnel stopped the march, but the demonstrators refused to disperse. We were on the ground from the start and witnessed the tense standoff, the clashes with police, and how the day unfolded.