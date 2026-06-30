Man dies after diving head first into swimming pool in Maharashtra
A group of friends travelled to a resort in Maharashtra's Malvan for a vacation, but things went south when one of them died after diving into a shallow swimming pool.
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Man dies after diving head first into swimming pool in Maharashtra
A group of friends travelled to a resort in Maharashtra's Malvan for a vacation, but things went south when one of them died after diving into a shallow swimming pool.
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Pune 3-year-old rape and murder case: Bhimrao Kamble sentenced to death within 60 days, court says 'no scope for reformation'
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