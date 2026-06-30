India
Society

Man dies after diving head first into swimming pool in Maharashtra

A group of friends travelled to a resort in Maharashtra's Malvan for a vacation, but things went south when one of them died after diving into a shallow swimming pool.
Published on
30
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Man stabbed woman 14 times in broad daylight
Man stabbed woman 14 times in broad daylight
To be continued
Man stabbed woman 14 times in broad daylight
Man stabbed woman 14 times in broad daylight
India
Society

Man dies after diving head first into swimming pool in Maharashtra

A group of friends travelled to a resort in Maharashtra's Malvan for a vacation, but things went south when one of them died after diving into a shallow swimming pool.
Publié le
30
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Man stabbed woman 14 times in broad daylight
À suivre
Man stabbed woman 14 times in broad daylight

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