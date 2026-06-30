Fresh details emerged in the Ketan Agarwal death case
A shared love for cricket, Rs. 1 crore for wedding shopping and a recreated crime scene. Police uncovered fresh details in the alleged murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal.
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Fresh details emerged in the Ketan Agarwal death case
A shared love for cricket, Rs. 1 crore for wedding shopping and a recreated crime scene. Police uncovered fresh details in the alleged murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal.
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Pune 3-year-old rape and murder case: Bhimrao Kamble sentenced to death within 60 days, court says 'no scope for reformation'
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