India
Society

Nida Khan, an accused in TCS Nashik case, was arrested in Maharashtra

After remaining absconding for nearly 25 days, suspended Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee Nida Khan, an accused in the Nashik religious conversion and sexual harassment case, was arrested in Maharashtra on 7 May following a statewide manhunt launched by multiple police teams. According to NDTV, a tip-off led police to a rented flat in Maharashtra’s Naregaon area, where she had allegedly been hiding along with some family members.
Published on
08
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
A Young Voice Calls for a United India in Parliament
A Young Voice Calls for a United India in Parliament
To be continued
A Young Voice Calls for a United India in Parliament
A Young Voice Calls for a United India in Parliament
India
Society

Nida Khan, an accused in TCS Nashik case, was arrested in Maharashtra

After remaining absconding for nearly 25 days, suspended Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee Nida Khan, an accused in the Nashik religious conversion and sexual harassment case, was arrested in Maharashtra on 7 May following a statewide manhunt launched by multiple police teams. According to NDTV, a tip-off led police to a rented flat in Maharashtra’s Naregaon area, where she had allegedly been hiding along with some family members.
Publié le
08
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
A Young Voice Calls for a United India in Parliament
À suivre
A Young Voice Calls for a United India in Parliament

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